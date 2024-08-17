When and where to see August's full sturgeon moon

August brings the first Supermoon of the year, the Sturgeon Moon will peak on Monday, August 19.

When can you see the full sturgeon moon?

The full moon will reach peak illumination in the United States on Monday afternoon, Aug. 19, 2024, at 2:26 PM E.T., according to NASA.

The moon will appear full for three days, from Sunday morning through early Wednesday morning, the agency said.

Why is it called the sturgeon moon?

The Old Farmer's Almanac, which first began publishing the names for the full moons in the 1930s, states the full moon in August was named as the "sturgeon moon" because of the giant lake sturgeon – the native freshwater fish of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain – was readily caught during this part of summer. The fish was a primary food source for Native Americans who lived in the area.

According to the publication, the full moon also has alternative names such as Corn Moon, Harvest Moon and Rising Moon, which give an indication of a period to gather maturing crops. Others also called it the Flying Up Moon based on a Cree term to describe the time when young birds are finally ready to take the leap and learn to fly.

