1 person shot and killed on Indy’s northeast side

Posted at 1:46 PM, Dec 31, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS—IMPD has reported a person was shot and killed Saturday on the northeast side of Indy.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at the Lake Castleton Apartments at 7700 block of Newport Way.

Officers located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information at this time.

A previous shooting occurred at Lake Castleton Apartments just months ago in September. This location has been patrolled by Joe Garrison and Reverend Charles Harrison every Tuesday night. Read about it here.

This is a developing story.

