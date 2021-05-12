10-year-old boy cares for the homeless through "Blessing Bags"

INDIANAPOLIS — A 10-year-old boy is on a mission to care for those in need across Indianapolis.

Maddox O'Connor's "Blessing Bags" are filled with tiny treasures to help people experiencing homelessness. Maddox's good deed has even caught the attention of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, dropping off bags at IMPD's North District Headquarters for officers to carry in their patrol cars to hand off to those who need them.

Basic necessities used everyday are typically what most people tend to overlook.

"You'd be surprised the positive impact of some of these items," IMPD Officer Jack Straub III said.

But, for those who are less fortunate, Maddox's tiny bag could be their biggest blessing.

"For a 10-year-old to be this open and willing to help people that he doesn't even know, is extremely impressive, Straub added."

Maddox's mission started about three and a half years ago during his routine trips to Riley Hospital for Children.

""We were coming back from my Riley doctor's appointment and I saw a homeless guy and I said, "Mommy, I never ate my lunch. Can I give it to him?" She said sure and I gave it to him, and it makes me so much joy," Maddox explained.

Maddox was born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy called mitochondrial disease.

Photo provided/WRTV

"The guy was so grateful, and Maddox was like, "I'll pray for you. God bless." And, he walked away," Shawn O'Connor, Maddox's mother said. "I just thought how amazing it is that this tiny person who has every right to be and upset about his situation isn't. He wakes up with so much joy in his heart and kindness."

"I know what it's like to live in a world where I didn't ask to live in, and they just need love," Maddox added.

When IMPD heard Maddox's story and wanted to help, they began loading up patrol cars with "Blessings Bags" for officers to provide to those they encounter daily who are in need.

Each bag comes with a handwritten note from Maddox in hope to making a difference in many lives.

"It makes them think that somebody loves them, and they do have somebody that loves them," Maddox said.

Maddox currently has a goal of passing out 3,000 "Blessing Bags" this year.

You can follow #MaddoxsMission to help this 10-year-old meet his goal.

