INDIANAPOLIS – A 10-year-old boy was shot early Saturday morning on the east side of Indianapolis.

Just after 1:30 a.m., IMPD officers were called to 21st St. and Colorado Ave. near Forest Manor Park on reports of a person shot.

Police located a 10-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

The victim was in stable condition and transported to the hospital for treatment.

This incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.