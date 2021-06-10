100 teddy bears donated to Little Red Door

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana girl is continuing her annual tradition of giving back to cancer patients in memory of her aunt.

Emma Mann delivered 100 Build-A-Bears to the Little Red Door Cancer Agency.

Emma raises money each year and then takes friends and family to Build-A-Bear to help make the bears.

"I started this project when I was 9, when my aunt got diagnosed with cancer and I knew I couldn't do anything like to medically help her get better, feel better, but I picked out a bear with peace signs in my closet," Mann said. "It was called peace bear, and so I sent one to her and she just loved it, it was like one of her favorite things that she got in the mail so then I started doing it for other people because she liked it so much and that's how it all got started."

Little Red Door serves kids across the state.

Each bear also comes with a note of encouragement, written by Mann and her friends.