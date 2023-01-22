12 people injured in shooting at Louisiana nightclub Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say 12 people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday. One of the victims is in critical condition, while the rest are listed as stable.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

According to a Sergent, the shooting occurred inside the Dior Bar & Lounge around 1:30 a.m.

While no arrests have been made and the motive for the shootings is unknown, police say they have leads.

No additional information about the shooting was provided.