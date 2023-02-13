Watch Now
15-year-old girl arrested for stabbing on Indy's west side

Posted at 8:03 AM, Feb 13, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly stabbing two people, including a minor on Indy's west side early Monday morning.

IMPD officers responded to a residence on the 3200 block of Welch Dr. on reports of a person stabbed shortly after midnight.

Upon arrival, police found two victims with stabbing wounds, one of the victims being a juvenile male.

The victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was found in a back room and was taken into custody.

According to public police records, the suspect arrested was a 15-year-old female.

Investigators found the two victims to be the boyfriend of the suspect and the boyfriend's mother.

This is still under investigation.

