15-year-old girl arrested for stabbing on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly stabbing two people, including a minor on Indy's west side early Monday morning.
IMPD officers responded to a residence on the 3200 block of Welch Dr. on reports of a person stabbed shortly after midnight.
Upon arrival, police found two victims with stabbing wounds, one of the victims being a juvenile male.
The victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
The suspect was found in a back room and was taken into custody.
According to public police records, the suspect arrested was a 15-year-old female.
Investigators found the two victims to be the boyfriend of the suspect and the boyfriend's mother.
This is still under investigation.