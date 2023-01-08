16-year-old driver in Friday Carmel crash dies

CARMEL—Carmel police have confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who crashed into a building on Friday, passed away Sunday morning.

Michael Jent, 16-year-old junior of Carmel High School died Sunday morning due to the injuries he sustained from the Friday crash.

Jent crashed into the Olivia building on the southwest corner of Main Street and Old Meridian Friday morning.

An investigation determined Jent was traveling east on Main Street when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the building.

The impact of the crash caused substantial damage to both the vehicle and the building.

The incident was determined to not have been an intentional act.

Jent was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries on Friday, but later died on Sunday morning.

Michael’s parents asked the community to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

Carmel High School is also encouraging any students who may be struggling at home to dial 988 to access a 24-hour hotline to talk to a live counselor.

Any questions regarding the crash investigation should be directed to Lt. Tim Byrne at 317-571-2500.