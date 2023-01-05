171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action law suit

INDIANAPOLIS — Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail?

Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.

The checks varied in amounts between $40 and $460.

The return address read Auto Doc Fee Litigation Settlement Administration.

After looking more into it turns out several Indiana automotive dealers agreed to pay a $13.5 million settlement in response to claims they charged “unfair document preparation fees” to their customers.

According to court documents the dealerships include Butler Dealerships, D-Patrick Dealerships, Dorsett Dealerships, Ed Martin Dealerships, Terry Lee Dealerships, Bill Estes Automotive, Twin City Dodge, Circle Buick GMC, Beck Automotive, Andy Mohr Dealerships, Lockhart Automotive and Rohr Indy Motors.

The dealerships deny they did anything wrong but agreed to a settlement to avoid expensive and time-consuming litigation.

According to court documents this impacts almost 171,000 Hoosiers.

If you were charged these fees at one of these dealerships, you will automatically receive a check in the mail. There’s nothing you need to do to be reimbursed.

You can read more about class action lawsuit here.