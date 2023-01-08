Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

3 people walk into hospital with gunshot wounds in Indy Saturday, IMPD says possibly linked

police-lights
File Photo
police-lights
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 10:57:06-05

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD reported that three people walked into Indy hospitals with gunshot wounds and that they might all be linked to the same incident.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of S. East.

When officers arrived, they did not find a person shot, but located multiple shell casings.

Subsequently, officers received reports of three individuals walking into a hospital with gunshot wounds.

One report was of two individuals who walked into Eskenazi hospital with gunshot wounds.

The other report involved one individual who walked into I.U Health Methodist hospital with a gunshot wound.

IMPD detectives believe that these three people self-transported to the hospital after being injured in the shooting in the 1300 block of S. East St.

These incidents are still under investigation and are subject to change.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRTV APPS ARE FREE!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with WRTV by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.