$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in McCordsville Saturday

Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 5:00 PM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 17:00:11-05

HANCOCK CO. — A $50,000 winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Meijer in McCordsville.

The ticket was purchased at the Meijer Store #296 located at 6939 W. Broadway.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4, are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

If you have the winning Powerball ticket ensure your ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The next Powerball jackpot on Monday, Feb. 6 is an estimated $747 million.

