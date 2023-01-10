Watch Now
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on Indy’s south side

Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jan 10, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS—An entry for the Powerball® purchased Monday at the Speedway at 8955 US Highway 31 in Indianapolis matched four out of five numbers for the $340 million jackpot drawing. This winning ticket is worth $50,000.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Jan. 9 are 18-43-48-60-69 with Powerball of 14.

Tickets should be checked carefully. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here [hoosierlottery.com]

Ticket holders should make sure their tickets are in a safe place and consider meeting with a financial advisor or contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6885 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Jan.11 is an estimated $360 million.

