$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS—An entry for the Powerball® purchased Monday at the Speedway at 8955 US Highway 31 in Indianapolis matched four out of five numbers for the $340 million jackpot drawing. This winning ticket is worth $50,000.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Jan. 9 are 18-43-48-60-69 with Powerball of 14.

Tickets should be checked carefully. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here [hoosierlottery.com]

Ticket holders should make sure their tickets are in a safe place and consider meeting with a financial advisor or contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6885 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Jan.11 is an estimated $360 million.