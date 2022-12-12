68 Animals adopted during IACS adoption event, over 90 animals still need homes

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) announced today that 68 animals were adopted at its “Sweater Weather” event as part of the Best Friends National Adoption weekend, but over 90 animals still need homes.

“We are excited for the animals who found a new home over the weekend,” IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl said. “But we still have more than 90 animals who are hoping to also find a new home before the holidays.”

The shelter will be closing at noon on Friday, Dec. 23 and will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.

“Our Animal Care Officers will continue to respond to reports and will be bringing animals to the shelter if necessary. This means that we will have animals coming in, but none will be leaving,” Trennepohl said.

Adoptions are free and the shelter offers a Cuddle Before You Commit [indy.gov] program to make sure the adopters choose the right animal for their home.

