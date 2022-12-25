A Columbus family is displaced after a Christmas morning fire

COLUMBUS—A family of four is displaced after a residential fire that took place Christmas morning, according to the Columbus fire department.

CFD was called to 4678 Bayview Dr for a report of a house fire at approximately 4:04. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house.

The family was able to escape the home and stayed at a neighbor’s home while they waited for firefighters.

They were assessed for smoke inhalation, but all family members declined transport to the hospital.

The firefighters were able to put out the flames after a 45-minute battle in the extreme cold temperatures.

Extensive damage was done to the house.

The family told firefighters that they will stay at a family member’s home for the time being.

Crews were able to help them retrieve needed items from the burned home immediately after the fire and returned to the scene a few hours later to locate additional items for the family.

Disaster services are being provided by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.