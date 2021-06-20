INDIANAPOLIS — Many people spent Sunday with their fathers on Father’s Day, but some did not. A community leader held a Fatherless Father’s Day Luncheon, geared toward young men who lack male role models in their life.

“The youngsters really don’t have anyone to fall back on,” said Larry Jones.

And that’s the problem folks who spent their lunch at Blended Family Event Center in Indianapolis feel.

“They can easily fall into traps out here, certain traps, and if you don’t have anybody to talk to sometimes it can be kind of hectic for them,” said Jones. “They’re up against a lot these days as opposed to when I was young.”

The owner of Righteous Enterprise Roofing and Construction has made it his mission to mentor young men in the community and teach them life skills.

“It’s time to step up. Our youth is at hand and we’re letting it get out of our hands,” said Sean Jointer, Righteous Enterprise Roofing and Construction owner. “I’m just bringing awareness that we can bring together resources and give back to the community in a good timely manner.”

So Sunday, Jointer hosted a Fatherless Father’s Day luncheon.

“Give back to these children who don’t have father figures in their lives,” he said. “Because it’s not their fault that their homes have been destroyed or their fathers are incarcerated or their mothers are single mothers. We at the end of the day need to step up to the plate as a decent human being and help these children.”

“How can you not be excited about doing something to help out our youth at a time like this?” said Cathy Lesure, Blended Family Events owner.

“I think it’s good because you get to see other kids spending time when they don’t have a father with other people,” said Lamose Waites, who is 14 years old.

Jointer is giving back to the community through free giveaways, shirts, book bags, cash prizes and gift cards.

“If we pour into our kids like we want to pour into ourselves with vacationing and spending your resources, our families would be a lot better off versus struggling here in society,” Jointer said.

He’s showing everyone at home that anyone can do this and do their part to helping build a better future.

“It’s kind of a call out, a cry out,” Jointer said. “These kids really are trying to reach out to adults but in reality they don’t know how. Social media has basically forced them to think a certain way. So us as parents we need to basically put our pride aside, our failures, and all the other things that have hindered us from reaching back out to our children when we lost our relationship and just stepping back up to the plate. They just need love right now.”

