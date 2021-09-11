A happy homecoming for local soldier

INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana mother and daughter who spent the last year separated by more than 8,000 miles are finally reunited.

U.S. Army Reservist Stephanie Braden returned home from Kuwait on Thursday surprising her daughter, Sophia, at Fall Creek Intermediate School in Fishers.

Braden said the final steps before returning to the United States are nerve wracking. As for Sophia, she says things are already feeling normal with her mom back home.

Braden has four other children, but she decided to surprise Sophia at school because she is the youngest.

