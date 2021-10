CAMP ATTERBURY — Hoosiers have stepped up in a big way to show hospitality toward thousands of Afghan refugees who are now in central Indiana.

WRTV has previously shared the effort to educate, clothe, house, and resettle these new neighbors. Now, we're getting a look inside Camp Atterbury, which has become a temporary home for families who had to leave everything behind.

