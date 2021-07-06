After pregnant woman killed, family hopes her story will encourage others to put their guns down

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is grieving after a young, pregnant woman was shot to death on Friday. It's one of the many violent occurrences that unfolded over the last three days.

WRTV spoke to the family who said Ariana Holston, 22, was in the car with her cousin when they were both shot multiple times. Holston and her unborn daughter didn't survive, while her cousin, who is also pregnant is fighting for their lives.

Holston's family said they believe this was all over a huge misunderstanding and they hope their story will encourage others to put the guns down and handle situations better, less violently.

Photo provided/Holston Family

Witnesses to the shooting said it happened in a parking lot, located at E. 38th Street and Post Road as Holston was leaving a beauty supply store. The car she was riding in made it out to 38th Street before coming to a stop.

Aside from being an expectant mother, Holston was also the mother of two boys, and was six months along with her third, a girl. Her family said this was not a random act.

"It's the most devastating thing ever," Jasmine Holston, Ariana's sister said. "To hear that my sister as well as my little cousin had both been shot and my sister didn't make it."

Photo provided/Holston Family

Jasmine said her sister was supposed to be at a fair Friday afternoon to celebrate her nephew's birthday, but for some reason she opted not to go.

Hours later, Jasmine learned that Ariana and her cousin were shot multiple times.

"An unborn baby. An innocent child that didn't do nothing to nobody," Jasmine said. "One is dead and the other don't even know if she's going to make it to even see life."

Photo provided/Holston Family

Those who knew Ariana said they considered her to be a woman larger than life. Her family said she was a happy person with a loving spirit who spoke her mind and told it like it was. But they said one of her biggest accomplishments was being a mother to her two sons, and a daughter on the way who was due in October.

"Like my dad say, it's a hard pill to swallow," Lasha Holston, Ariana's sister said. "I haven't even swallowed my pill. I just can't accept it. It's hard for me."

Both Lasha and Jasmine said they are praying for peace, but they won't stop until those who are responsible are held accountable for shattering their family.

"I'm definitely going to apply all of the pressure to get my sister justice," Lasha said. "I love her."

"I never felt what it's like to lose a sibling, but now I know, that hurts," Jasmine said. "Somebody that I grew up with for 22 years is gone and not coming back. I can't call her. I can't explain to her kids why my sister is not here and can't raise them, it's wrong."