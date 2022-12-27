Another Indianapolis Museum pipe burst, Rhythm! Discovery Center flooded

INDIANAPOLIS – Another Indianapolis Museum, Rhythm! Discovery Center is flooded after a burst pipe.

On Monday afternoon, a water line burst at Claypool Court Claypool Court, 110 West Washington Street, home of Rhythm! Discovery Center.

Extensive water made its way into the museum.

The museum says that none of their collections or archives were damaged in the flood and that their strict procedures on storing items prevented any irreplaceable damage.

However, some of the drums and percussion instruments that the public interacts with at the museum were waterlogged.

Rhythm! Discovery Center Some of the percussion instruments were waterlogged. Luckily, these items are not irreplaceable.

They are still doing inventory to determine what items need to be replaced.

It is unsure when Rhythm! will be safe to reopen, but the goal is for it to be open in early 2023.