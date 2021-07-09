Are you a victim of a Cash App scam? Here's what you should do

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is trying to get her money back after scammers swindled her out of hundreds of dollars using a scam involving the Cash App.

Here's what you need to do if you ever find yourself standing in her shoes.

Jacqueline Sanders said she and her family were supposed to leave for vacation in Florida next week, but their problems started when a card arrived in the mail. They thought it was the Cash App debit card, but soon became the victims of scammers.

"That was our rental car money, and they took it. I'm scared to use the provisional credit because if Cash App denies it, then what do you do?" Sanders said.

PREVIOUS | Woman warns people to beware after family falls victim to Cash App scam

After scammers ripped off Sanders' family by pretending to work for Cash App customer service, instead of packing, they are waiting to see if and when they'll get the money back they say was stolen from them.

"I've already made a police report. I gave them my police report number. I gave my bank my police report number, but really I'm kind of just stuck now. My bank did issue the provisional credit, but like they told me, it's basically Cash App's decision," Sanders said.

Of course, no one wants to fall victim to a scheme like this, but if you do, you'll want to file a police report and get the actual Cash App customer service team to investigate with as much documentation as possible. Next, inform your bank right away.

Those are all things Sanders and her family have done, but now they are just playing the waiting game to see if the outcome of the investigation will fall in their favor.