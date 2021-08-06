Art of Protest exhibit brings the fight for justice front and center for next generation

INDIANAPOLIS — Art can change lives, stir emotion, and even inspire action for a cause, and that's what a new exhibit at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is hoping to show visitors. Art can share stories that words alone cannot always express.

Indianapolis' Black Lives Matter: The Art of Protest opens Saturday at the Children's Museum.

This exhibit is a part of the stories from our community collection and is opening almost exactly one year after 18 artists came together to create the Black Lives Matter mural on Indiana Avenue.

We all remember the mural that was vandalized just seven days after being created.

The goal is for children to learn about the art and the artists behind the historic mural and the social justice movement. The hope is that by starting conversations about justice early, the next generation won’t have to go through some of the same hardships.

“We have a few different components of this display, we have the letters, you can look at the artist's brushwork. You can see clothes they wore while creating and tools they used, you can listen to stories from the artists and how they felt when the mural was defaced,” said Director of exhibits and Interactive media Monica Humphrey.

On Saturday, several of the mural artists will be in the museum's sunburst atrium sharing their artistic talents and personal stories.

