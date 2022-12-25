Baby Lorelei is home for Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS – After months in the NICU at Peyton Manning’s Children's Hospital, Baby Lorelei has returned home to her family just in time for Christmas.

Lorelei was born early at 23 weeks and four days in August, weighing one pound and seven ounces.

Her parents, Dylan and Monica Altman made the best of Lorelei’s time at the NICU by creating 31 Halloween costumes for her during the month of October. Now that she’s home, the Altman’s are now feeling the joy of Christmas.

“She was born two days after my birthday,” Monica Altman said. “And came home one day after Dylan’s birthday, so she’s not just a Christmas present she’s also a birthday present. Double Whammy.”

WRTV Lorelei left the NICU on Dec.15 just one day after her dad's birthday.

The Altmans described the past nine days with Lorelei as being incredible.

“Obviously there’s the whole lack of sleep thing that we’re getting used to,” Monica said. “But we had the lack of sleep thing when she was in the NICU too, its just a much happier lack of sleep now because shes home. We get to hear her cry, we get to take care of her, we get to make her feel better. I think that part has been amazing.”

Lorelei felt comfortable as soon as she got home and has received a lot of love from her parents and her three dog siblings the Altmans said.

Lorelei’s has been on a feeding tube but her parents said her health has improved since being home.

“She’s doing significantly better on her feeds by mouth,” Monica said. “We can just tell she’s comfortable and happy to be here.”

For Christmas, Lorelei is just as festive as she was for Halloween.

“We have matching pajamas for tonight, of course,” Monica said. “She’s definitely set on wardrobe for the month at least. She’ll probably have Christmas in July, she’s got enough stuff.”

WRTV Lorelei is just as festive for Christmas and she was for Halloween as she poses in her holiday attire.

The Altmans felt separated from Lorelei for the first several months of her life and now that she’s home they’re grateful not only for the joy that comes from raising a newborn, but the anxiety too.

“We still have the normal parent anxiety,” Monica said. "But that’s all stuff that’s normal and it’s so nice to have that feeling.”

“It’s an adjustment, obviously because we are first time parents,” Dylan said. “But I think it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to us.”

The Altmans enjoy the closeness of being home together as a family and describe the mixed feelings that come from leaving the NICU.

“I think we really miss having the amazing people surrounding us all time. We got our social fill from the NICU, so it was really hard leaving,” Monica said. “But then being home just the three of us and having all the privacy, all the snuggles in the world its just incredible.”

WRTV Lorelei and her parents have received tremendous support from the NICU and their community.

Lorelei and her parents who are from the small town of Lousville, just south of New Castle, Indiana have received tremendous support not only from the NICU, but from their community rather through donations or thoughts and prayers.

“She’s got an amazing backing at the NICU and at home,” Monica said.

Although Lorelei has many people waiting to meet her, the Altmans plan to have a quiet and intimate Christmas.

“We’re kind of quarantining like its COVID 2020,” Monica said. “No one’s coming in, were not going anywhere. So we’ll miss our family, but its really exciting to have the intimacy of just us for this one. It’s really special and we can start all the craziness next year.”