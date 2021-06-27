Watch
Benefit event held in memory of Deputy Jacob Pickett

A silent auction, cornhole tournament and other activities filled the Boone County Fairgrounds Saturday during the third annual Deputy Jacob Pickett Remembrance Day.
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 15:39:48-04

BOONE COUNTY — A silent auction, cornhole tournament and other activities filled the Boone County Fairgrounds Saturday during the third annual Deputy Jacob Pickett Remembrance Day.

It was held on June 26 to honor his badge number, which was 626.

"Remembrance Day turned into just remembering Jake and it turned into a way that we could give back," Jen Pickett, widow of Deputy Pickett, said. "It's a humbling experience and I feel that it's our best way that we can honor the way he lived. His life was cut too short, and this way we can kind of continue his impact in this world."

The Jacob Pickett Response Organization was formed in his name. The nonprofit raises money to help law enforcement families.

Proceeds from this year's event are going to help purchase a service dog for Army veteran and retired police officer Teddy Gauthier.

