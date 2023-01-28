Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

Binford Boulevard northbound closing Monday for pavement patching

Section of Pennsylvania Street set to close; could impact commute
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
William Thomas Cain
<p> (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)</p>
Section of Pennsylvania Street set to close; could impact commute
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 12:06:13-05

INDIANAPOLIS – According to INDOT, Binford Boulevard near I-465 northbound will be close Monday into the week to undergo pavement patching.

INDOT says the two northbound lanes of Binford will close after 9 p.m. At least one lane is expected to open on northbound Binford by 6 a.m. Tuesday. The ramp from I-465 eastbound to northbound I-69 will still be open to traffic during the closure.

binford.PNG

Drivers will be notified after the concrete is cured and Binford Boulevard is fully open, which is expected to happen midday Wednesday.

The right lane of northbound Binford, just north of 75th street is already closed and will stay closed throughout the closure.

INDOT states that Binford Boulevard traffic needs to stay in the left lane. Drivers can still exit I-465 eastbound to I-69 northbound.

Drivers should stay alert, slow down and expect delays in the area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click to learn more.

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with WRTV by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.