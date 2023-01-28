Binford Boulevard northbound closing Monday for pavement patching

INDIANAPOLIS – According to INDOT, Binford Boulevard near I-465 northbound will be close Monday into the week to undergo pavement patching.

INDOT says the two northbound lanes of Binford will close after 9 p.m. At least one lane is expected to open on northbound Binford by 6 a.m. Tuesday. The ramp from I-465 eastbound to northbound I-69 will still be open to traffic during the closure.

Traffic Wise

Drivers will be notified after the concrete is cured and Binford Boulevard is fully open, which is expected to happen midday Wednesday.

The right lane of northbound Binford, just north of 75th street is already closed and will stay closed throughout the closure.

INDOT states that Binford Boulevard traffic needs to stay in the left lane. Drivers can still exit I-465 eastbound to I-69 northbound.

Drivers should stay alert, slow down and expect delays in the area.

