BISSELL recalls thousands of their wet-dry vacuums

INDIANAPOLIS – BISSELL is recalling 65,000 of the BISSEL Cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums due to them being a fire hazard.

BISSELL is recalling the models 2551, 2551W and 25519.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, these vacuums may be susceptible to overheating and causing a fire because of their battery management circuit boards.

There has been a total of 66 reports of the vacuum smoking and emitting a burning odor including five reports of the battery pa catching fire. Three of these incidents resulted in minor property damage and burn injury.

According to the BISSEL website, consumers should immediately stop using the vacuum and search for the model number behind the clean water tank. The number will be listed on a large black bar on the product information sticker.

If the model number is 2551, 2551W or 25519, the unit is subject to recall and BISSEL says the vacuum should be removed from the charging base.

Consumers can receive a battery pack replacement by visiting their nearest BISSEL Authorized Service Center or by contacting BISSEL to schedule a free in-home repair visit from an authorized BISSEL service technician to replace the battery pack.

Consumers can contact BISSELL at: 1-855-417-7001 from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. ET Monday through Friday and 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. ET on Saturday.