Bloomington officials discuss flooding cleanup after storms

BLOOMINGTON — After heavy rains and flash flooding overnight Friday, Bloomington residents spent Saturday working on a massive cleanup.

Officials say emergency responders assisted in at least 17 water rescues, and Bloomington Fire had 60 calls - more than half of those were between 9:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

"Many of the things that we saw overnight were probably emergencies that happened very, very quickly and this morning we're kind of cleaning things up," Deputy Chief Jayme Washel with the Bloomington Fire Department said.

Fire headquarters flooded overnight. Washel says there were about three feet of water in the basement.

"We've got a strong team: we got our police department, our fire department, city works, we got everybody working together and a strong community. You see a lot of people out here helping each other out and that's kind of what Bloomington is all about," Deputy Mayor Don Griffin said.

Griffin says he's only seen one other flood like this in the city before more than a decade okay.

“It's bad but then you also have to look at the good that's happening here. We're going to rebuild and we'll be better," he said.

