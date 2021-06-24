Bloomington residents still cleaning up after weekend flooding

BLOOMINGTON — Several people in Bloomington are still cleaning up after weekend rain caused flooding in some areas.

People who live on Pinewood Drive describe the storm as unlike anything they’ve ever seen.

Matthew Knapp said his dog woke him up late Friday night and when he got out of bed he found water all throughout his home.

“There was about a quarter of an inch of water in the entire unit… within a few minutes, very rapidly, the water was up to my calves,” Knapp said. “You see your entire life, it's just floating around and you don't know what to grab first or what to do."

He said he was evacuated by the fire department. That was early Saturday morning. Now, days later, he is back and still working to asses the damage and clean up the mess the flood water left behind.

“The first thing that hit you was the sadness and sorrow and the devastation you know, the sight of it all… you ask yourself what is the best way to try to clean this? And how are we going to go through this?”

Knapp has been staying with a family member this week. He is now working with the Red Cross. He said he doesn’t have renters insurance or a long term place to stay and he explained only one of his family’s cars had comprehensive coverage that takes care of flood damage.

Knapp said at this point he is focusing on moving forward.

“Regardless of how bad it is we're all gonna get through this. It’s going to take some time, but as they say this too shall pass and we will see better days.”

There is a potential for more rain this week in Bloomington. City leaders said they have crews working to make sure all of the storm drains are clear and free of debris.