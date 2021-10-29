Bride reunited with photos from her 1997 wedding found by WRTV reporter

INDIANAPOLIS — After the magic of one's wedding day, pictures are a big way to keep those memories alive.

Some people have a special place in their house for their wedding album or they tuck them away safely in a box in the attic or basement.

However, Cindy Sullivan-Bridges says she didn't realize more pictures existed from her April 1997 wedding.

PHOTOS | Lost wedding photos returned to Indianapolis woman

"I was just shocked. I'm still like I don't know who would have had them," Sullivan-Bridges said.

I found the wedding album left behind in an abandoned shopping cart and saved the wet pictures by freezing them. Once frozen, I took them out, pulled them apart and snapped photos of the pictures to share on social media. It didn't take long for someone to tag Sullivan-Bridges in the comment section.

"My friend, who was one of my bridesmaids, texted me. She said 'hey Cindy, have you seen someone is looking for you that has pictures of your wedding to Victor' and I said no," Sullivan-Bridges said. "When I logged in, I got notifications that people were tagging me. That's how I found out. I said wow that's me. I'm like how on Earth did he get those."

Sullivan-Bridges said she has fond memories of her wedding to Victor. They had three kids together and life was pretty good. The pictures, however, are a reminder of something she no longer has.

"My husband, he's deceased. I've since remarried, but him, his brother, his mom and dad, they all died within four years of each," she said. "My sons, you know, that's the whole side of their family. It'll be awesome to have all those memories for them."

Thanks to the power of social media, Sullivan-Bridges will be able to share new memories with her family, loved ones who've passed on but are forever in her heart. She still doesn't know how these pictures managed to be lost for more than 20 years. Check out our extended interview with Sullivan-Bridges below.