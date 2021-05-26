Bride shares thrifty hacks she used to save money on dream wedding

INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine planning your dream wedding for five years and then, boom, a pandemic hits and everything changes.

One bride said she can help other bridges to avoid breaking their budget and the bank while finding their dream gown.

"I got married May 1, 2016. My vow renewal was May 1, 2021. We had no idea the pandemic was coming. You know, we're happily planning along. Everything's going smoothly. I hadn't really started shopping for a dress," Cicely English said.

English wasn't willing to change the date, either. She and her husband decided on May 1 for a special reason: it's her father-in-law's birthday.

"I have been thinking about this since I was like five years old," she said.

A dream almost dashed, but saved by the chance to save on the big day.

"The pandemic is still, you know, in the thick," English said. "The malls had closed down for 30 days. The stores or bridal stores were closed."

But sticking to that date did present a challenge. One that ended up having a lace lining.

"So I said okay, when the stores open back up. I'm going," English said.

She also wanted to take care of the bill for her entire bridal party since the pandemic led to loved ones losing hours at work. She found dresses for her bridesmaids that were heavily discounted. A $1,000 dress was marked down to $35.

The price tag for her entire bridal party? $600.

She found department store deals to take care of herself and everyone else and turned a plain dress into the reason her husband could barely keep a dry eye during the ceremony.

Now, she wants to use her skills to help the next bride.

"I will help you find your dream dress. I will help you find affordable styles. I will help you if you want to be the over the top like I was in my third dress," English said.