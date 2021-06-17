Watch
California business is putting down Indiana roots at former 'Peppy Grill' location

A restaurant that serves hot chicken is coming to Fountain Square.
WRTV's Cornelius Hocker reports. As the pandemic continues to take a toll on many businesses and entrepreneurs, some are moving forward with new locations and new ideas. Now, a California-based restaurant specializing in hot chicken has chosen Indianapolis, specifically Fountain Square, to open its third location and the first outside of their home state.
Posted at 1:22 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 01:23:13-04

INDIANAPOLIS — As the pandemic continues to take a toll on many businesses and entrepreneurs, some are moving forward with new locations and new ideas.

In Fountain Square, we now know the plans for the building that was once home to Peppy Grill, the diner that was part of the community for more than 70 years but closed during the pandemic.

