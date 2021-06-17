California business is putting down Indiana roots at former 'Peppy Grill' location

INDIANAPOLIS — As the pandemic continues to take a toll on many businesses and entrepreneurs, some are moving forward with new locations and new ideas.

WRTV is showing how that is benefitting the central Indiana economy and community.

In Fountain Square, we now know the plans for the building that was once home to Peppy Grill, the diner that was part of the community for more than 70 years but closed during the pandemic.

WRTV's Cornelius Hocker reports on how a California-based restaurant specializing in hot chicken has chosen Indianapolis, specifically Fountain Square to open its third location and the first outside of its home state.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.