Canceled gala leads to food donation

Earlier this year, the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana had to make a tough choice. After consulting with doctors, they decided to cancel the large gathering portion of of it's annual gala.
Posted at 9:52 PM, Oct 13, 2021
After consulting with doctors, the group decided to cancel the large gathering portion of its annual gala honoring nurses, and organize a different celebration instead.

But the foundation had already put down money for the food.

Instead of getting a refund or letting it go to waste, the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana teamed up with Second Helpings to donate the food.

"We feel so honored to be able to bless our community like this, even though we had to redesign our gala. We feel excellent coming out here and donating this food to the needy through Second Helpings," Joy Araujo with the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana, said.

The National Kidney Foundation donated close to 400 meals.

