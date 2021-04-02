Carmel Marathon hosting its first live race in over a year

CARMEL — As we are getting back to a sense of normal, the large running community here in central Indiana is amped up because this weekend is the first full, live marathon the area has had in over a year.

“I am so excited,” said Kelly Drew.

Drew is lacing up her shoes, getting ready to run her 9th marathon. She’s also a running coach and has several clients running the race too.

“A lot of us have been training, or training last year to train throughout quarantine, and with running keeping us sane, now we get to finally get a chance to actually race and actually get out there and put all the hard work to use,” said Drew.

But the race isn’t happening without a lot of hard work behind the scenes too.

“That hopefully, fingers crossed, will only happen in 2021. And by 2022 will be back to normal race environment,” said the Carmel Marathon's race director, Todd Oliver.

Oliver said he and his team have been working hard to make sure all CDC guidelines are followed and the event can be a safe one for the runners, the volunteers, and the spectators.

“We're going to ask the runners that make you a couple additional things when you're not participating because of COVID, but because people are just so ready to be back out there again everybody's complying and just excited to have a live race day,” said Oliver.

For Drew, she said if you’re running the race; relax, have fun and be grateful live races are happening again.

“Don’t go out too fast, that’s my number one advice to every single person, myself included relax ... Relax, have fun, enjoy and just cross that finish line knowing that, finally, all that work has finally paid off,” said Drew.

If you are coming to the race as a runner or spectator, masks are required for runners before and after the race and for spectators when you are within 6 feet of someone else.

