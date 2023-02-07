Celebrate Valentine's Day in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Valentine's Day is a celebration of love. The holiday is not reserved for couples but could be a celebration of your love for your friends, family, or even yourself. Indianapolis provides many ways for you to indulge in LOVE. Find the perfect way for you!

———

Dinner & Drinks

There's nothing more intimate than eating a delicious meal and sipping on a cocktail or wine with your loved ones. Several Indianapolis restaurants have created a unique Valentine's Day experience for you to enjoy! Bring your significant other, BFF, or family and celebrate love at one of the events below.

Indiana Roof Ballroom Valentine's Day Dinner and Dance

The Valentine's Day Dinner and Dance has been a tradition for over 50 years at The Indiana Roof Ballroom. Enjoy a catered dinner provided by Crystal Signature Events, dancing and a live performance by the Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra.

February 14 | 6-10 p.m. | 140 W Washington St

Crystal Signature Events

Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance featuring Six Foot Blonde

If you're looking for an all-inclusive night of fun, this event is for you! The Rathskeller invites you to a 3-course dinner, champagne and live music from local band Six Foot Blonde from 7-10 p.m.

February 11 | 7-10 p.m. | 401 E Michigan St

Storyblocks

Open Table

If you need more suggestions on the perfect restaurant to go to for Valentine's Day, Open Table has created a wonderful list of the best restaurants for the perfect date. Time to make those reservations!

———

21+ Events

Looking for something more sophisticated? Check out some of these 21+ events.

Sweetheart Igloos

Cozy up in an igloo with your boo at the Pivot Bar and Balcony at the Hyatt House. You can reserve three hours in an insulated igloo with complimentary hot cocoa, a charcuterie board and a rooftop view of Gainbridge Fieldhouse for $150. Upgrade to $300 for chocolate fondue and a bottle of champagne. If you'd like to enjoy the experience with friends, igloos seat up to 8 people. Reserve now by emailing rebekah.levy@hyatt.com or calling 317-762-2028.

February 14 | 130 S Pennsylvania St

Hyatt House Indianapolis

Groovin' on Ice

If you're looking for a chill evening with music and drinks, Easley Winery has the perfect event for you. Groovin' on Ice is a free winter concert series for 21+ featuring an acoustic guitarist and a variety of Easley wines to sip on. Each month the event rotates a list of local artists.

February 11 | 2-5 p.m. | 205 N College Ave

"The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience"

Alice and Wonderland fan? Fall down the rabbit hole at the "The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience" at the Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library. This theatrical, alternate reality 90-minute excursion includes cocktail creating, riddle solving, tasty treats and much more.

January 18-April 30 | 543 Indiana Ave

Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library

———

Single & Ready to Mingle

If you are single this Valentine's Day, don't fret! Downtown Indy has events that provide you the opportunity to meet a potential partner, new friends or just flirt a little.

Lock & Key Singles Party at Sun King Brewing

This is a fun way to meet a match, meet new people or just have a great time. The Single's Party is encouraged for ages 27-55 but if you're a little younger or older you're still welcomed. Every woman gets a lock and every man gets a key. If you match the right key with the right lock, you may win a prize.

February 11 | 7-9 p.m. | 135 N College Ave

Lock and Key Events

Indy Podcast Mixer: Speed Dating Edition

Lightbound Studios is hosting another podcast mixer for anyone interested in networking, podcasting, music or entertainment. This is the perfect place to meet other likeminded creative individuals...but there's a twist! The event will also double as a speed dating adventure in honor of Valentine's Day.

February 13 | 6-8 p.m. | 525 S Meridian St

———

Interactive Classes

If you're looking for something more hands on and maybe learn something new, there are numerous interactive classes you can participate in. You can bond with a loved one while creating something and have art to bring home for memories! What's better than that?

Allevents.in

Valentine's Art Night Out

Explore your artistic side with a Valentine's Art Night Out at Garfield Park Arts Center. Enjoy live music, a photo booth and craft stations with guided instructions from local artists.

February 11 | 6 p.m. | 2432 Conservatory Dr

Movie Night and Candle Making

A romantic two-in-one event: Make your very own Candle and catch a movie at Penn & Beech's Movie and Candle Making Night. Enjoy candle pouring at 6 p.m. and walk across the street to Living Room Theatre to see a special screening of the romantic comedy Notting Hill at 7:30 p.m.

February 8 | 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | 747 N College Ave

Valentine's Glass Art Classes

Glass art? This is an amazing opportunity to learn a new and interesting skill.

Glass Arts Indiana is offering a variety of Valentine's themed glass art classes throughout February. Gift a loved one a glass flower bouquet or glass heart. Some of the classes are available until Feb. 25.

February | 1125 E Brookside Ave C25

Glass Arts Indiana

Oh, but there's more:

———

Valentine's Day with the family

If you would prefer to spend the holiday celebrating the love of your family, there's plenty of family friendly activities in Indianapolis for Valentine's Day.

Indiana Pacers Game

If you and your family are sports fans, Indiana Pacers play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb.13 and Feb.15. Cheer on the home team and grab a bite to eat Downtown before or after the game.

Doug McSchooler/AP Cheering on the Indiana Pacers is the perfect Valentine's Day family outing.

Half Price Mondays at Back 9

Get Active at Back 9 Golf & Entertainment on Feb. 13 and every Monday throughout the year for half off all games! After golfing you can explore their 3-story restaurant and bar, outdoor music space and more.

February 13 | 1415 Drover St

Back 9 Indy

"Journey to the Center of Your Heart" at the Museum of Broken Relationships

How about an introspective and reflective Valentine's Day? This event is perfect for indulging in some self-love. IUPUI's Museum of Broken Relationships will host a special "Journey to the Center of Your Heart" workshop on Feb. 14. The workshop will feature techniques for creative journaling, reflecting on past and present relationships and intention setting for the future. Visitors can also enjoy couples drawing, oracle card readings and more.

February 14 | 6-9 p.m. | 735 W New York St

Be My Valentine Half Marathon & 5K

Another active event: Run for love at the National Institute for Fitness & Sports (NIFS) Be My Valentine Half Marathon & 5K on Saturday, Feb. 11. The run is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is followed by post-race fun indoors at NIFS.

February 11 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | 250 University Blvd

NIFS

That's all for now! Happy Valentine's Day!