Central Indiana Police launch No Ticket Let's Fix It program for March

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana Police Foundation (CIPF) wants to reduce minor ticket infractions and promote road safety with their new No Ticket Let's Fix It program.

In partnership with Jiffy Lube, CIPF has given $25 coupons to several law enforcement departments in Central Indiana.

These coupons will be provided to citizens who are stopped for a non-functioning taillight, improper brake lights or failing headlight infractions and can be used at a local Jiffy Lube to get it fixed.

The program will last throughout March.

Police departments such as the Cumberland Police Department and the Greenfield Police Department have posted about their involvement in the program.

Officials say the program will increase traffic safety, lower ticket violations and help citizens avoid future accidents.

