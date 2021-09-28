CEO of Second Helpings, Jennifer Vigran, to retire

INDIANAPOLIS — There's only excited feelings of retirement for a woman who spent more than two decades serving Hoosiers.

Second Helpings CEO, Jennifer Vigran, will be stepping down from her role after 20 years with the organization.

"I am looking forward to reconnecting with friends, reconnecting with family members in the coming weeks and months. A few really good books," she said.

Vigran started as a volunteer in 2001 and later took over as CEO in 2010. She tells WRTV that over the span of her career, she witnessed Second Helpings expand in more ways than one, for the good of our community.

"When I started we didn't have a lot of the same kinds of relationships that we have today," Vigran explained. "Probably the best proof of that is the work that Gleaners, Second Helpings, Midwest Food Bank did together over the past 18 months. This wasn't about turfs, this wasn't about silos. It was able recognizing that our entire community had needs and no one of us could do it alone. We needed each of us to be part of that solution."

Vigran said she's excited for the future of Second Helpings. Her last day is Friday.