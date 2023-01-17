Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

Chelsea Handler, Wallflowers at the Center for Performing Arts

Chelsea Handler
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Chelsea Handler, star and executive producer of "Chelsea Does," addresses the audience before the premiere of the Netflix documentary series at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 22, 2016, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chelsea Handler
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 18:02:41-05

CARMEL – Comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler and rock band the Wallflowers will take the stage at the Center for Performing Arts in April.

Handler, best known for hosting E!’s top rated talk show Chelsea Lately for 7 years and her six New York Times best-selling books, will perform on April 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets will range from $49.50.

The Wallflowers who first gained national attention after the 1996 release of their album Bringing Down the House and hit singles “6th Avenue Heartache” and “One Headlight” have revamped for their latest album Exit Wounds and will perform on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will range from $35.

Both events are part of the 2022-2023 Center Presents Season, presented in partnership with Allied Solutions. The Wallflowers are presented through the Katz, Sapper & Miller Pop/Rock Series

Tickets for both events go on sale this Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m at TheCenterPresents.org [thecenterpresents.org]

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRTV APPS ARE FREE!

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with WRTV by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.