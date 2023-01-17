Chelsea Handler, Wallflowers at the Center for Performing Arts

CARMEL – Comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler and rock band the Wallflowers will take the stage at the Center for Performing Arts in April.

Handler, best known for hosting E!’s top rated talk show Chelsea Lately for 7 years and her six New York Times best-selling books, will perform on April 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets will range from $49.50.

The Wallflowers who first gained national attention after the 1996 release of their album Bringing Down the House and hit singles “6th Avenue Heartache” and “One Headlight” have revamped for their latest album Exit Wounds and will perform on April 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will range from $35.

Both events are part of the 2022-2023 Center Presents Season, presented in partnership with Allied Solutions. The Wallflowers are presented through the Katz, Sapper & Miller Pop/Rock Series

Tickets for both events go on sale this Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m at TheCenterPresents.org [thecenterpresents.org]