Children’s Museum flooded due to pipe burst, closed Monday and Tuesday

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will be closed again on Tuesday, December 27. As the result of extremely cold temperatures, a pipe burst causing flooding in our Welcome Center and Box Office. Our team is working to repair the damage and reroute our entry with the goal to reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Our box office services will be limited for the remainder of the week. Any visitor(s) who purchased tickets for Monday, Dec. 26 or Tuesday, Dec. 27 can visit another day before the end of the year, no action is necessary. Tickets will automatically be valid through Dec. 31, 2022. For visitors that need to purchase tickets, memberships, request a refund or exchange for a date in 2023, please call our customer service team at 317-334-4000 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Please note, stroller and wagon rental and Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience® indoor exhibits (Power Play, World of Sport, and National Art Museum of Sport) will not be available this week.
We are so sorry for the disappointment.
