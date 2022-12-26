Children’s Museum flooded due to pipe burst, closed Monday and Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS—The Children's Museum of Indianapolis announced they will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to a pipe burst causing flooding in the Welcome Center and box offices.

The museum said that the pipe burst was the result of the extremely cold temperatures.

The museum said that their team is working quickly to fix the damage and reroute the entry.

The museum's goal is to reopen by Wednesday Dec.28.

WRTV The Indianapolis Children's Museum Welcome Center and box offices are closed due to a pipe burst.

WRTV The museum is working quickly to fix the damage and reroute the entry.