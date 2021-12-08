Christmas Help Program in Indianapolis asks for donations

INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is underway. Like he's done for the last 26 years, the Rev. Richard Hunter is getting ready to make sure those who need help receive it through his annual Christmas Help Program.

"This year, the program started at 60. We're up to now almost 600 people. Six-hundred families. Let's put it that way because it's more people than that we actually help," Hunter said.

The economic situation is still dire for many families, many of them impacted by the pandemic. Hunter explained what families will be getting from his program to help out during this tough time.

"We give them a weeks worth of groceries. We also buy a turkey. With those two things, we're able to try and help a number of families," Hunter said.

WRTV

He noted that the program doesn't stop with food.

"We'll go just as far as the money will go. Turning on utilities, doing clothing. Any way we can find to help the family, we do that," Hunter said.

Hunter said he and those who volunteer their time to help and work hard to not turn anyone away. If necessary, he uses his own money to help families enjoy this holiday season

"Take the money you would have spent on groceries and make sure your utilities are on. If your child needs a toy, go buy a toy if they don't have one. Do those things to make Christmas more Christmasy," Hunter said. "We're asking for donations to buy this food. This is brand new food. It's not food that's been in the store. It's coming straight out the warehouse through Kroger. We pick it up at the warehouse and put it straight in the box."

If you can donate to the Christmas Help Program, call 317-329-6855. If your could use some of the help Rev. Hunter is offering, call 317-347-1690. Leave your name, number, and the size of your family. You must be able to pick up your box on December 10 at 2186 Sherman Drive between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.