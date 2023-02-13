Church daycare worker fired and arrested for giving children sleep aids

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A church daycare supervisor has been fired and arrested after giving melatonin gummies to children without parental consent.

Tonya Voris, 52, was fired last month as the executive director of Kidz Life Childcare Ministry and faces a felony charge of neglect of a dependent and a misdemeanor of reckless supervision by a childcare provider.

According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Cumberland Police was alerted to what was happening after another day care worker told the Pastor of the church that Voris had given melatonin gummies to children several times and told other employees to do so as well.

The Pastor fired Voris after she admitted to him that she did in fact give children melatonin gummies.

According to the PC, Voris gave 17 children ages 1-4 melatonin gummies on several occasions throughout December and January.

"Voris dispensed the Melatonin Gummies to forcefully induce sleep in several children for her personal gain in not having to deal with fussy or problematic children who would not sleep during ‘naptime”, which was characterized by several staff members as their “break-time,” the PC revealed.

Cumberland Police interviewed the parents of the 17 children that were given the gummies. Many of the parents said that they noticed changes in their children's behavior and sleeping patterns that they couldn't explain before.

Police spoke to Voris in a phone call in which Voris stated that she had no comment to make at this time. When asked to come in for an interview at the police station on Feb. 2, Voris initially agreed but later declined due to being advised by an attorney not to make a statement.

Voris has an initial court hearing scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13.