'Clothes with a Cause' store growing while paying it forward

INDIANAPOLIS — Clothes with a Cause is a store with a giant purpose and now the mission is making its way to Mass Avenue.

Clothes with a Cause started in a living room with just a rack of clothes. It then called an RV named, Betty June, home. After that, it was a shop in Carmel and now Massachusetts Avenue.

“It has been a dream to be on mass avenue since we decided to open a brick-and-mortar shop," Kelli McLaughlin said.

The new store hasn’t been open long but it's already getting attention. The store's trendy outfits pull customers in, but it’s the purpose that keeps them coming back.

“In general, it is about paying it forward and making Indy a better place," McLaughlin said. "The idea came about more than 4 years ago we wanted to have a boutique doing fundraiser donating back to the community. People told me if you really want to make a difference consider doing 100%."

The goal is to get other local shops to follow their lead.

“We want to set an example for other companies to say, "you too can pay it forward," even if it is ten percent of your profits,” McLaughlin said.

During the month of August all sales will go towards Indiana Special Olympics

