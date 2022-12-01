Community backs injured Trafalgar officer and family

JOHNSON COUNTY — Dustin Moody, a Trafalgar police officer who was paralyzed from the waist down in a traffic stop in June, is receiving support from his community.

This support has come in many forms such as dining events, wristbands and recently a craft fair at Custer Baker Intermediate School in Johnson County.

The craft fair raised money to benefit Moody’s family, who have traveled to Chicago to be in support of him.

“They all mean a lot to us,” said Debbie Einhaus, event organizer. “Hopefully this will help him, and his family, and his children.”

“From where he’s at to see the support that he has back home, has got to be helping him get through what he’s going through,” said Heath Brandt, Johnson Co. Communications Center’s Executive Director.

Moody is very grateful for all of the support and is working hard to recover and get back to working for his community and also back to his family, including his two sons.

Although, rehabilitation could take between six months and two years, Moody is hoping for a sooner return.

Officer Moody also served with the Marion County Sherrif’s Office before joining Trafalgar PD

