Concerns of Indianapolis violence continue after woman said car was shot out multiple times

INDIANAPOLIS — The number of homicides in Indianapolis in 2021 so far is 114, and it's not just deadly violence that's increasing, but all violence, and it's impacting families.

Tisharra Roberts, who lives near E. 34th Street and Shadeland Avenue, reached out to WRTV for help after she said her car was shot out four different times. The most recent happened Tuesday morning around 1:00 a.m.

She is now worried for the safety of her family.

“It's scary, like, how am I supposed to protect my kids? It's just really scary, like, it hurts my heart that when they hear gunshots what am I supposed to do?” Roberts asked.

Roberts said she knows she is not the intended target, but she worries about what could happen to her family if this continues.

“I have to look out for my life, but not only my life but my family’s life," she said. "My kids and my boyfriend's life, like, they're the main object...especially my kids. It’s very scary. I just feel threatened like for real."

On top of fear and safety concerns, she is now dealing with car repair bills.

“It needs to stop because they are hurting innocent people and I am one of those innocent people. I'm losing out on money for something that I'm not even in the mix of,” Roberts said.

Roberts wants to see an increased police presence in her neighborhood. You can request that through Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department by clicking here.