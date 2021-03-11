CourtTV discusses Flora fire that killed four sisters with WRTV's Rafael Sanchez
WRTV's Rafael Sanchez talks with Court TV about the unsolved arson case of Keyana, Keyara, Kierele, and Kionnie of Flora, Indiana.
Posted at 12:36 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 12:36:26-05
WRTV's Rafael Sanchez sits down with Indiana State Police Superintendent, Doug Carter on CourtTV to discuss the unsolved deaths of four Flora sisters.
Watch the full discussion in the video above.
MORE | Four Years Later: Flora fatal arson investigation |
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with RTV6 by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.