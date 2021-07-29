Watch
COVID-19 cases are increasing as vaccination rates are falling

COVID-19 Delta variant continues to rise.
WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports. We are digging deeper into how COVID-19 is impacting Indiana. Right now, cases are rising and the vaccination rate has been falling. That plus the emergence of the more contagious and dangerous Delta variant prompted the CDC to update its mask guidance.
Posted at 10:42 PM, Jul 28, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV is digging deeper into how COVID-19 is impacting Indiana.

Right now, cases are rising and the vaccination rate has been falling. That, plus the emergence of the contagious and Delta variant.

This prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update its mask guidance. The CDC is recommending everyone, including fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors when in areas of substantial of high COVID-19 transmission. The agency also encourages universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools regardless of vaccination status.

In Indiana, health leaders are seeing a huge increase in the Delta variant.

WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports how everyone from management of businesses to the front line workers are preparing for another possible spike in cases.

