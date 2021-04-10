Watch
Downtown Indianapolis: 'Why did you get vaccinated?'

WRTV's Cornelius Hocker reports. Coronavirus cases are on the rise, again, in Indiana. Hocker spoke with people who were out and about Friday evening in downtown Indianapolis asking how they feel about getting their shots, setting and example and keeping others safe.
Posted at 12:09 AM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 00:09:13-04

INDIANAPOLIS — As more people continue to get vaccinated, COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Indiana, but it didn’t stop people from being out and about on a comfortably, mild Friday night in downtown Indianapolis.

WRTV’s Cornelius Hocker spoke with people asking how they feel about getting their vaccinations if they already got one, or two, setting an example and keeping others safe.

He also asked how many people believe things are back to normal, whether they have any concerns or lingering questions about vaccines and the continued spread of COVID-19.

