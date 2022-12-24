DPW and Indy Parks give guidelines for Christmas tree mulching program

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) and Indy Park will begin accepting real Christmas trees for mulching at multiple locations starting Dec.25 through Jan.31.

Marion County residents are invited to drop off their real trees so they can be mulched into soil blends for a second life. Dead trees in the home are a fire hazard and donating them is a sustainable way to get rid of them.

Available drop off locations include:

Ellenberger Park | 5301 E. St. Clair Street | Northeast corner by the pool

Garfield Park | 2432 Conservatory Drive | in front of the MacAllister Amphitheater

Northwestway Park | 5253 W. 62nd Street | to the left of the entrance

Perry Park | 451 E. Stop 11 Road | to the left of the Stop 11 main entrance

Riverside Park | 2420 East Riverside Drive | by the basketball court

Sahm Park | 6801 E. 91st Street | near the recycling bins

Riverwood Park | 7201 Crittenden Avenue

DPW and Indy parks urge that trees are dropped off only at the designated areas within the park and only between dawn and dusk. Dropping off trees at locations not listed below is considered illegal dumping and is punishable by fines of up to $3,000.

They also state that all tree stands, skirts, ornaments, tinsel, lights, garland, popcorn, stowaways, and all other decorative materials MUST be removed prior to drop off.

This service is provided for Marion County residents ONLY and is not offered for commercial use.