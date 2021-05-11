Watch
Drive-in shows popular again thanks to nostalgia and necessity

Actors Theatre of Indiana kicks off series of drive-in shows
You don't have to wait until summer to enjoy an outdoor musical performance. Singing and dancing return to the stage drive-in style this Friday!
Posted at 12:41 AM, May 11, 2021
CARMEL — It's the Month of May, which means it is time to “start your engines!” In this case, we don't mean at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Start Your Engines is the name of the first drive-in show of 2021, presented by Actors Theatre of Indiana.

Of course, the theme is no coincidence.

The performance will help fans get revved up for the Indianapolis 500, bringing you music that celebrates classic cars and the highways and by-ways of America.

ATI started drive-ins in 2020, as a way to safely perform in-person as COVID-19 took its toll.

The shows were such a success, the organization is bringing them back, despite the easing of statewide pandemic restrictions.

All the performances will feature special guests along with the ATI co-founders. Patrons are welcome to bring their own food and beverages.

Start Your Engines starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14 in the Monon Square Shopping Center at 620 South Range Line Road in Carmel.

A Father’s Day themed show, Fathers’ Favorites, takes the stage on Friday, June 18.

Summer Fun – a celebration of the season is set for Friday, July 16.

For ticket information go to atistage.org.

