Drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic opens in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY — The Indiana State Department of Health is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic in Hendricks County this week.

The clinic runs from Monday through Wednesday outside of Hendricks Regional Health Brownsburg Hospital.

On Monday, cars lined up through the hospital parking lot and into the street, all waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine or test. The majority of people WRTV saw and spoke with at the clinic said they were there for a test.

“We are vaccinated so we are not really at risk of getting sick, but we know we could be carrying something and not know it. I think everybody has a duty to make sure you don’t spread this disease. We’re trying so hard to get over all of this. I think it’s really important for everybody to be responsible,” said Angela Mack, a Hendricks County resident who came to the site for a COVID-19 test.

Mack said she got tested because she plans to travel this week.

Others came for testing after getting a quarantine letter from their child’s school.

“As a parent we just want make sure we are doing our responsibility knowing that he’s an athlete and he’s a student, we just want to do the right thing for our community," Chantee Eldridge, a Hendricks County resident said.

The clinic runs from noon until 8:00 p.m. and you do not need to register in advance.

