Driver slides into bank of water on southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — As snowfall picked up in Central Indiana, a driver managed to stay dry after his truck slid into a bank on Indy's southeast side Wednesday morning.

Driver Austin Nickolas stayed somewhat calm when his truck slid into the water.

Just before 9 a.m. this morning, WRTV's Kaitlyn Kendall spotted the truck in the bank near Edgewood Ave. and Shelbyville Rd.

Nickolas says he was driving around 35 mph down Shelbyville when his truck hit a cluster of ice.

He tried pumping his brakes to free his truck but when that didn't work, he slammed on them instead.

This sent Nickolas's truck sliding over grass, rocks and just missing a tree to land into the bank of water.

"At least it wasn’t the tree. Other than that, if it happens then it happens," Nickolas said.

Nickolas managed to stay dry by opening his front door and back door, which he used to climb into the bed of the truck. From there, he jumped over the water on to land.

As a reminder, INDOT has tips for driving in the snow on their website.

INDOT says to never slam on your brakes. Instead, INDOT says to gently pump the pedal if you don't have anti-lock brakes and if you have anti-lock brakes to press down the pedal firmly and hold it.

