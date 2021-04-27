East side family opens transitional home for veteran women battling addiction in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — An east side family wants to lend a hand to those in need by opening the "Impact 4 Life Center" to change the lives of those struggling in their neighborhood.

The goal is to help veteran women battling addiction in Indianapolis. The Center is designed to give the women a home, hope and healing.

“This is my home. This is where I want to come back and I want to impact the 46218 area,” said Patricia Germany.

The family has faith their community can change, but they know it won't happen without work.

“It's been vacant for 18 years, the city fined us over $10,000 in fines. We had to board it up and fix the roof,” said Germany.

The East 30th St. home has been in their family for years, and for a while, it’s just been sitting empty until Germany says one day the purpose became clear as day.

“Right before the pandemic the Lord laid on my heart to go to the housing division and speak with the judge, and I believe that day was the day of favor,” said Germany.

After thinking it over, the judge decided to drop all the fines and from there the family took over, and Impact 4 Life was born.

“The home has been completely rehabbed. We've had to tear every wall out. My brother is an electrician, he rewired the entire house, and we passed our inspections,” said Germany.

On Saturday, they will open their doors officially. They are looking to help four women in need to start.

“I looked up the word impact, it means to demolish, to tear down, and so many women have been torn down. They have gone through battered experiences, addiction, abuse, low self-esteem,” said Germany.

Germany says the plan is to bring the women in to help transform their life. She says they'll use what they call the S.H.A.P.E model to help women follow through and stick to sobriety.

The goal is to give the women a safe space to turn their lives around and become testimonies for other women struggling and battling the same issues.

If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Impact 4 Life Center send an email to impact4life.coachg@gmail.com

